English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic makes light work of Kudla as Wimbledon title defence rolls on

By
Novak Djokovic
Denis Kudla won the crowd with some bright play against Novak Djokovic, but the defending champion ultimately progressed with ease.

London, July 4: Novak Djokovic eased into the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Denis Kudla on Centre Court.

Kudla made defending champion Djokovic work in Wednesday's encounter, though the top seed clicked through the gears impressively to keep his opponent at arm's length.

After dropping three straight games at 5-0 in the first set, Djokovic, who won seven break points in total, redeemed himself with some delightful shots in the second.

Two breaks of serve put the four-time Wimbledon champion well in control in the final set, and though Kudla showed some late resistance – much to the joy of the crowd – Djokovic wrapped up the win to book a third-round meeting with Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic raced into a five-game lead in the first set, though his charge was stopped when Kudla held his serve before breaking.

Kudla followed that up by winning a third-successive game, but his opponent swiftly regained his composure to round off the set.

A cheeky, through-the-legs drop shot from Djokovic almost caught Kudla cold in the second set, though the 26-year-old scampered to his right to win a point that ultimately proved fruitless as the world number one aced his next serve to win the set.

Having broken serve twice to take a 5-2 lead in the third set, Djokovic looked set to cruise home, but Kudla managed to stall the Serbian with some fantastic shots of his own.

Kudla's efforts finally proved in vain, however, when he clipped a tame return into the net on the fourth match point.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Novak Djokovic bt Denis Kudla.6-3 6-2 6-2.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Djokovic - 37/18 Kudla - 22/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic - 13/2 Kudla - 3/4

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic - 7/13 Kudla - 2/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Djokovic - 67 Kudla - 67

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Djokovic - 80/54 Kudla - 55/28

TOTAL POINTS Djokovic - 93 Kudla - 56

More NOVAK DJOKOVIC News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue