Novak Djokovic denied Australia entry: Tennis world, political leaders react to 'unusual' step

It has placed his participation in the Australian Open, where he is the defending champion, under doubt.

But the tennis world has been polarised after the visa ban imposed on Djokovic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, the joint highest with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic had applied for an exemption from vaccination rules as Australia follows one of the most stringent protocols when it comes to Covid-19 and vaccines.

It may be recalled that Melbourne was locked down for a record period time and most rated it as the longest lockdown period in the world.

Here’s a bouquet of reaction from social media and elsewhere to the Australian government denying world No 1-ranked Djokovic entry to Australia and the cancellation of his visa.

"I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world’s best tennis player is brought to an end immediately." — statement from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"Not the most usual trip from Down Under" — Djokovic's coach and 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, on social media during an overnight wait at the Melbourne airport.

"Just to be crystal clear here. 2 separate medical boards approved his exemption. And politicians are stopping it. Australia doesn't deserve to host a grand slam." -- two-time quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren of the United States, who is not playing the Australian Open this year because of the vaccination requirement, on Twitter.

"Mr. Djokovic's visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant." — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Twitter.