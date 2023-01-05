'What can I do?' – Djokovic resigned to missing US events due to vaccination requirements

The 21-time grand slam winner is set to sit out the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open after the US extended the requirement for all non-American nationals to be vaccinated.

Djokovic's participation at August's US Open may also be in doubt should those requirements, which are currently in place until April 10, continue to be extended.

But having also been forced to miss events in the likes of the US, Canada and Australia last year, Djokovic accepts he may have to do the same in 2023.

"I don't think there's anything official yet, so when it is we can speak about it," Djokovic told reporters on Thursday when asked about the US restrictions.

When told the rules have been certified by the US Transportation Security Administration, Djokovic replied: "I mean, if it is official then it is – what can I do? Nothing.

"You know my position, so it is what it is. I'm hoping [to play], but if I can't go, I can't go."