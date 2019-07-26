English
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Rogers Cup

By Opta
Novak Djokovic

Montreal, July 26: World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Rogers Cup, opting for further rest after winning Wimbledon.

Djokovic, 32, claimed his 16th grand slam title and fifth Wimbledon crown with a thrilling win over Roger Federer in the final at the All England Club on July 14.

But, like the Swiss great, the Serbian star has decided not to compete at the Rogers Cup in Montreal beginning on August 5.

"I'm sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup," four-time champion Djokovic said in a statement on Thursday.

"With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play.

"I love Canada and I have many friends there that always make me feel like I'm at home and I'm looking forward to coming back again to play in front of all of you in Montreal."

World number 12 Juan Martin del Potro has also withdrawn after undergoing surgery on his knee, having fractured his right kneecap at Queen's last month.

The withdrawals open up the tournament for defending champion Rafael Nadal, who will be eyeing a fifth Rogers Cup title.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
