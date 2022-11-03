Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jabeur keeps WTA Finals hopes alive with comeback win over Pegula

By Patric Ridge

Texas, November 3: World number two Ons Jabeur kept her chances of WTA Finals success intact as she came from behind to defeat Jessica Pegula.

Having lost to Aryna Sabalenka in her opening match in Fort Worth, US Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur was staring down a group-stage exit from the tournament when she found herself 1-6 2-3 down halfway through the second set on Wednesday (November 2).

Yet the 28-year-old hit back to triumph 1-6 6-3 6-3 over her American opponent, the world number three, who has now lost both of her matches in the Nancy Richey group.

Jabeur reeled off four straight games to take the momentum and, after fending off four break points to hold serve in the first game of the deciding set, did not look back, clinching a decisive break to nose 5-3 ahead.

A stray Pegula cross-court forehand wrapped up Jabeur's comeback win, and the Tunisian, who is aiming to become the first African player to reach the semi-finals at the season-ending tournament, can now turn focus to her final group game against Maria Sakkari, who she has faced three times previously, losing twice.

Jabeur's victory was her third against a top-three opponent, after beating Simona Halep in 2018 and Karolina Pliskova in 2020, while only world number one Iga Swiatek has won more matches this season (47).

BREAK POINTS WON

Jabeur - 4/10

Pegula - 4/9

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Jabeur - 27/29

Pegula - 11/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Jabeur - 1/2

Pegula - 0/5

Comments

MORE WTA FINALS NEWS

VS
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Predictions
Match 36 - November 3 2022, 01:30 PM
Pakistan
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Trofeo Perrel - Faip:Mens Singles
Oct 31, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Challenger Ciudad de Guayaquil:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Yokohama Keio Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP NSW Open:Mens Singles
Oct 29, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
Masters Rolex Paris Masters:Mens Doubles
+More
Click to comments