Ostapenko ends breakout year on a high with first WTA Finals win

Singapore, October 26: Jelena Ostapenko was in fine form as she claimed her first WTA Finals victory, inflicting White Group winner Karolina Pliskova's first defeat of the competition by prevailing 6-3, 6-1.

Ostapenko was already eliminated having lost her opening two matches against Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams, while back-to-back triumphs had clinched top spot for Pliskova.

The Latvian struggled due to a high number of errors in her previous outings but she struck a series of impressive winners to get the better of the world number three.

It ensured Ostapenko ended a breakout year in which she won the French Open in victorious fashion, while Pliskova will need to pick herself up ahead of the semi-finals.

Ostapenko saved three break points to hold her opening service game but – as she has with regularity in Singapore – failed to consolidate after winning against serve with her big shots missing.

Pliskova wilted under Ostapenko's aggression, the 20-year-old reeling off a fourth straight game to take the first set with a whipped forehand.

The Latvian was growing in confidence and went a break up in the second after a double fault from the Czech, and she did not look back from there.

Ostapenko claimed another break before serving out the match, a wide forehand from Pliskova ending the contest on the first of three match points.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Ostapenko bt Pliskova 6-3 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Ostapenko – 25/14 Pliskova – 8/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Ostapenko – 4/5 Pliskova – 2/4

BREAK POINTS WON Ostapenko – 1/4 Pliskova – 5/12

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Ostapenko – 49 Pliskova – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Ostapenko – 63/72 Pliskova – 57/36

TOTAL POINTS Ostapenko – 64 Pliskova – 45

Source: OPTA