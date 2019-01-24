English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paes not ready to hang down his racquet

By
Leander Paes
Even at the age of 45, Leander Paes remains popular in tennis circles as evident from the sizeable number of fans who turned up to watch him play at the Australian Open. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, January 24: In his 28th season on tour and even after winning 18 Grand Slam titles in men's and mixed doubles, the 45-year-old Leander Paes still feels the need to reinvent himself to keep up with the changing times in professional tennis.

Born to parents from sporting backgrounds, the Indian turned professional in 1991 as a singles player rising to world No.73 with his serve-and-volley game.

He went on to win the Olympic bronze at the 1996 Atlanta Games in men's singles, quite a feat in a cricket-mad country starved of individual success in Olympic sports.

He has not tasted Grand Slam success since he and Martina Hingis won the mixed doubles title at the 2016 French Open but Paes is not ready to hang his racquet down yet.

"Passion, I love the game," Paes told Reuters news agency when asked what keeps him going.

"I love fitness and the hard work that goes behind it. I really, really enjoy being on the court and the competition and the fierceness."Just to go out there and learn new shots, learn new movements, learn new things with the diet, with the scientific training the young kids are teaching me."

At the ongoing Australian Open, Paes made a first round exit in men's doubles with partner Mexican Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and suffered a second round defeat with local Samantha Stosur in mixed doubles.

Paes has partnered 121 players in men's doubles at the last count but was not sure if the number was 22 or 23 in mixed doubles.

Paes remains popular in tennis circles and a sizeable number of fans turned up to watch him play at the Australian Open.

"It's pretty special. I am very blessed to have an unbelievable following and that's one of the huge reasons that keeps me going," he said. I love to entertain people, I love to bring them some happiness in their lives. I like to give them a sense that they can achieve their dreams as well, especially the young kids."

Paes holds a career Grand Slam in both forms of doubles and says he is still highly sought after as a doubles partner.

"This time in the locker room I've got 23 guys who've asked me to play. It's been quite fun," he said.

The former doubles No.1 has slipped out of top 50 but is determined to work his way up the rankings ladder.

Known for his athleticism on the court that has endeared him to fans, Paes promised to be even fitter in 2019 having also added a "bit" of martial arts to his training schedule.

"I do a little bit, there are a bunch of different things I do. I look at the modern training, I look at my body type, my speed, my health and I have done quite a few different things."

Paes said he was not thinking about an eighth Olympic appearance in Tokyo next year but was not contemplating retirement either.

"One day it'll come to an end for sure, I know that. Everything that starts comes to an end, that's just the circle of life," he added.

"But as far as I'm concerned, I've never ever quit in my life. I'm going to be 46 in a few months but I feel fit, strong, healthy and happy. I'm living my dream."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 144/10 (56.4 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue