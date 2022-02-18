Qatar Open: Bopanna, Shapovalov enter doubles final

In the ATP World Tour 250 Series event in Doha, Bopanna and Shapovalov beat the Durch-US pair of Botic van de Zandschulp/Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

In the final, they will take on the American-British pair Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski who beat the Kazakh-French duo -- Andrey Golubev/Fabrice Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the other last-four encounter.

The longtime doubles partners Bopanna and Shapovalov have been in good form this season. Frequent partners since 2019, the unseeded duo had also reached the semifinals in St Petersburg in October.

Shapovalov loses in semis

Meanwhile, Shapovalov, who was the top seed in the singles crashed out after losing 4-6, 4-6 sets to France's Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Canadian lost in just an hour and 20 minutes as Rinderknech sealed a his place in the semifinals in Doha.

Shapovalov struggled throughout, making nine double faults and having to face 10 break points, of which he managed to save eight.

It was Rinderknech's third Top 20 win of his career.

The 26-year-old, who is making his debut at the ATP 250 tournament, raised his level in the crucial moments in a dominant performance against the top seed.

Rinderknech saved all three break points he faced to advance after 71 minutes, levelling their ATP Head-to-Head series at 1-1, after Shapovalov had overcome the World No. 61 in Stockholm in November.

"It feels great to win and be through to the semi-finals, especially against a great player," Rinderknech said. "I am really happy. I worked pretty hard during the off-season, I think my body is in good shape, which helps," said Rinderknech, who will now face Nikoloz Basilashvili after the Georgian fought back to beat Marton Fucsovics 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The other semifinal will see Karen Khachanov take on Roberto Bautista Agut, with the Russian also coming from a set down in beating Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

With his win, Khachanov has levelled their ATP Head-to-Head series at 2-2. It is the second time the sixth seed has reached the semifinals at a tour-level event this season, after he advance to the final at the Adelaide International 1, where he also beat Cilic.

Qatar Open: Murray crashes out, Bopanna and Shapovalov in doubles semis

Bautista Agut followed up Wednesday's 6-0, 6-1 victory against Andy Murray by again winning comfortably against fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, scoring a 6-1, 6-1 success.

The number two seed won 74 per cent of points when landing his first serve as he sealed victory in an hour and 17 minutes.

"This is one of my favourite courts," Bautista Agut said in his on-court interview. "I love playing here. I play great tennis here. I really enjoy stepping onto court here and I am really happy I was able to win the match well. I have a lot of energy going into the semifinals tomorrow."

The 33-year-old did not face a break point against Davidovich Fokina en route to his 76-minute win. It is the first time the world No. 16 has enjoyed a run to the last four at a tour-level event since he reached the semifinals in Miami last April.

(With ATP/OPTA inputs)