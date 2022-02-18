Qatar Open: Bopanna, Shapovalov go down in the doubles final

In the ATP World Tour 250 Series event final in Doha, Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-7 (4-7), 1-6 to Dutch-British pair of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

The longtime doubles partners Bopanna and Shapovalov have been in good form this season. Frequent partners since 2019, the unseeded duo had also reached the semifinals in St Petersburg in October.

They looked impressive in the Qatari capital before meeting their match against Koolhof and Skupski.

Qatar Open: Bopanna, Shapovalov enter doubles final

Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated the Dutch-US pair of Botic van de Zandschulp/Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) in the semifinals to make it to the summit clash.

On the other hand, Koolhof and Skupski had defeated Kazakh-French duo -- Andrey Golubev/Fabrice Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) in the other last-four encounter.

Double blow

Earlier, Shapovalov who was the top seed in the singles main draw, had crashed out after losing 4-6, 4-6 sets to France's Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinals on Thursday (February 17).

The 22-year-old lost in just an hour and 20 minutes as Rinderknech sealed a his place in the semifinals in Doha.

Shapovalov struggled throughout, making nine double faults and having to face 10 break points, of which he managed to save eight. It was Rinderknech's third Top 20 win of his career.

The 26-year-old, who is making his debut at the ATP 250 tournament, raised his level in the crucial moments in a dominant performance against the top seed.

Rinderknech saved all three break points he faced to advance after 71 minutes, levelling their ATP Head-to-Head series at 1-1, after Shapovalov had overcome the world No. 61 in Stockholm in November.

"It feels great to win and be through to the semi-finals, especially against a great player," Rinderknech said. "I am really happy. I worked pretty hard during the off-season, I think my body is in good shape, which helps," said Rinderknech.

(With inputs from ATP/Agencies)