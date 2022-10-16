Qualifier Blinkova makes first singles final in Romania

Cluj-Napoca (Romania), October 16: Anna Blinkova advanced to her first WTA Tour singles final in one of two marathon last-four upsets at the Transylvania Open on Saturday (October 15).
Blinkova, the world number 138, had to come through qualifying in Cluj-Napoca but has built her momentum over the course of the week.
The Russian eliminated second seed Anhelina Kalinina in the quarter-finals on Friday, and continued her excellent form by downing compatriot Anastasia Potapova in the semis.
Number four seed Potapova took the opener against Blinkova, but the 24-year-old rallied to a 5-7 6-4 6-4 win to break new ground on the Tour.
Now, however, Blinkova faces an opponent who has beaten her twice in a row, dropping only seven games in the process.
Jasmine Paolini is herself playing only her second singles final on Sunday, having toppled seventh seed Wang Xiyu after two and a half hours on Saturday.
The Italian also required three sets, recovering her composure after being pegged back in the second to progress 7-5 4-6 6-3.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.