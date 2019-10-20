English
Rafael Nadal marries partner of 14 years in Mallorca

By

Madrid, October 20: Nineteen-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday (October 19).

The world number two, Nadal, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Among the guests, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, Juan Carlos I, was believed to in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

The 33-year-ol Nadal, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, who is a childhood friend of Perello.

The couple went on a pre-wedding honeymoon in late September to The Bahamas after the Laver Cup where Nadal paired up with his longtime rival and friend Roger Federer, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nadal will now have very little time to rest as he will head back to practice on hard courts in preparation for the Rolex Paris Masters, ATP Finals in London and Davis Cup Finals in Madrid.

Story first published: Sunday, October 20, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2019

