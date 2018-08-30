English

US Open 2018: Nadal eases past Pospisil in New York

Posted By: OPTA
Rafael Nadal returns to Vasek Pospisil in US Open

New York, August 30: Rafael Nadal produced a flawless display to ease past Vasek Pospisil in the US Open second round on Wednesday (August 29).

The world number one and defending champion needed less than two hours to brush past Pospisil 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Nadal, who had won his only previous match against Pospisil three years ago, was in complete control throughout.

The 17-time grand slam champion will face Russian 27th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Nadal quickly took control against Pospisil, racing into a 3-0 lead and losing just three points on serve in the first set.

However, the Canadian tested Nadal in the second set, squandering four break points in the fourth game before later breaking for 4-2.

But Nadal won 16 of the final 17 points in the set to take it 6-4, and it ended Pospisil's challenge.

Pospisil looked exhausted during the third set, Nadal making quick work of it to move through.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Nadal beat Pospisil 6-3 6-4 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Nadal – 26/16

Pospisil – 22/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Nadal – 5/2

Pospisil – 12/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Nadal – 5/7

Pospisil – 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Nadal – 74

Pospisil – 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Nadal – 84/47

Pospisil – 61/50

TOTAL POINTS

Nadal – 86

Pospisil – 58

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
