Federer, Zverev help Europe defend Laver Cup

Europe made it back-to-back crowns with a 13-8 victory over Team World at the United Center in Chicago.

Team World had taken the lead for the first time after John Isner and Jack Sock edged Federer and Zverev in the doubles.

But that duo responded, 20-time grand slam champion Federer battling past Isner in the singles before Zverev sealed Europe's win by beating Kevin Anderson.

Alexander Zverev withstands the Anderson onslaught to carry Team Europe to a second-consecutive Laver Cup title, 6-7(3) 7-5.

Sock was the leading player at the Laver Cup, picking up six points with three wins from four matches.

Federer and Zverev each won five points for Europe, who were 15-9 victors last year.