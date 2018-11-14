English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Federer plays down preferential treatment talk

By Opta
Roger Federer
Roger Federer

London, November 14: Roger Federer hit back at suggestions he received preferential treatment at the Australian Open.

Former French Open doubles champion Julien Benneteau had suggested Federer benefits from favourable scheduling, particularly at Melbourne Park in the past two years.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley responded in a lengthy statement, insisting that six-time winner Federer's "box office" stature is behind the scheduling of his matches.

Speaking after his win over Dominic Thiem at the ATP Finals on Tuesday (November 13), Federer also hit back, saying his requests were sometimes granted, but other times not.

"I get asked, 'Would you like to play Monday or Tuesday?' sometimes. Sometimes I get asked, 'Do you want to play day or night?'" the 20-time grand slam champion told a news conference.

"Sometimes they go ask the agent. Sometimes they ask me, 'Agent wants you to play at night?' So, sometimes, we have our say.

"But I asked to play Monday at the US Open. I played Tuesday night. It's all good, you know. I've had that problem for 20 years – in a good way.

"Sometimes I get help, sometimes I don't and I think there you have it. Sometimes they come ask, sometimes they don't.

"A lot of the facts are not right, just to be clear there, from what I heard."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue