English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Federer makes light work of Medvedev

By
Roger Federer
Just 61 minutes were required for Roger Federer to beat Daniil Medvedev and reach the Miami Open quarterfinals.

Miami, March 28: Roger Federer breezed into the quarter-finals of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev.

Federer is seeking to regain the title he won for a third time in 2017 having lost in the second round last year and took another step towards doing so in routine fashion on Wednesday.

Medvedev lost his first two meetings with the 20-time Grand Slam champion and is still waiting for his maiden win over the Swiss after fading badly in the second set.

Fourth seed Federer needed a little over an hour to seal a place in the last eight, where he will face Kevin Anderson, prevailing 6-4, 6-2 to keep his hopes of a 101st ATP title very much intact.

Federer had to wait until the ninth game to break Medvedev and he was hardly comfortable in serving out the first set in the subsequent game.

Medvedev brought up three break points but let all of them slip as Federer took the opener courtesy of an errant backhand from the Russian, who committed 15 unforced errors.

The performance of Federer was unsurprisingly much more polished and he furthered his command by immediately breaking in the first game of the second set.

There was soon an air of resignation about Medvedev, who double-faulted to give Federer a second break and a 5-2 lead.

And it was another error from Medvedev that wrapped up the victory for Federer, whose progression was secured when his 23-year-old opponent pushed long on match point.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 80 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue