Roger Federer turned down invite to Saudi exhibition

Roger Federer
Roger Federer

Paris, October 31: Roger Federer revealed he turned down an invite to the exhibition match in Saudi Arabia where Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are in line to play.

Nadal and Djokovic – the world's top two – agreed a deal to play the match several months ago, but there is now pressure on the pair to reconsider following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Istanbul.

While neither player has yet made a firm decision, Federer told a news conference at the Paris Masters – where he is seeking his 100th ATP title – that he also had the opportunity to be involved in Jeddah on December 22.

"They contacted me, too. I didn't want to play there at that time," said the 20-time grand slam champion. "For me, it was a very quick decision."

Djokovic said on Sunday: "My team is in touch with the people in Saudi Arabia as well as Rafa's team and we are all talking to understand the situation better.

"I don't like to involve myself in any political exchange or situations. It's unfortunate that we are both drawn into this right now.

"Right now we just don't have enough information. We have to look into that a bit more and then we'll make our decision soon."

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 1:20 [IST]
