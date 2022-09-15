Roger Federer Retires: Records, Stats and Numbers Unique To The Swiss Master

The Swiss great, who has won 20 grand slams, becomes the first of the 'Big Three' on the men's tour to call it a day, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic still active.

Federer said he was making a “bittersweet decision”, having battled knee injuries in the hope of returning to the tour.

Now 41, Federer wrote in a statement on social media: “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.

“I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour.”

Here are some stats and records that is unique to Federer.

1. Roger Federer Stats

Grandslams: 20



ATP Tour titles: 103

ATP Masters title: 28

ATP Finals: 6

Olympic doubles gold medal: 2008

Hopman Cup: 3

Davis Cup: 2014 for Switzerland

No 1 Ranking: Total 310 weeks

2. Grand Slams year-wise

Australian Open: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018.

French Open: 2009.

Wimbledon: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017.

US Open: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008.

3. Roger Federer — Unique Records

1. He reached all 4 Grand Slam finals in one year 3 times —2006, 2007, 2009.

2. Federer reached 10 successive Grand Slams final between 2005 and 200

3. Federer has most number of hard court titles — 71

4. 24 successive ATP tournament finals win.

5. 237 successive weeks as world No 1

6. Oldest No 1 in ATP history (36 years, 320 days)

7. 15 years inside top 3 rankings

8. Highest number of Wimbledon titles — 8

9. In 2009, Federer achieved career Slam. He is only the 5th player along with Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to achieve that feat.

10. Federer is the first male player to win 100 singles matches in Grand Slams

11. Most aces in a Grand Slam final

12. In 2007, Time Magazine listed him as the most influential 100 people in the world

13. Federer became ITF World Champion in 2004

14. Guinness Book Records named him as the most powerful sportsperson

15. Most Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award