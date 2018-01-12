Roger Federer and Serena Williams are the greatest of all time in tennis: Chris Evert

Melbourne, Jan 12: Chris Evert addressed a section of the media in India via video conference from the USA. It was almost midnight in India when the conference occurred.

The legendary female tennis player, Evert, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles in singles, three Grand Slam titles in doubles, a seven-time champion in French Open and six-time winner in the US Open.

Even at the age of 63, Evert seemed to have the same enthusiasm that was observed during her glorious playing career. She agreed to talk, although for little time with a couple of journalists.

Commenting on her favourite two tennis players of all time, Evert did not hesitate to make the statement.

“Roger Federer and Serena Williams, these two are the greatest of all time according to me," said Evert.

She also confidently gave the reason, explaining, “The key reason I believe is their consistency level despite crossing at the age of thirty-plus. The game has changed a lot nowadays as compared to our time.

The equipments have been more modern and conducive to play powerful tennis today. That is why the game, as a whole, is more competitive and more challenging.

Despite these odds, Federer and Serena have been outclassing their opponents with ease. It is simply unbelievable. I could not have imagined.”

Evert seemed admiring Federer the most and explained further, “I just get amazed to have seen him. I am surprised how he keeps the balance between his family and tennis and his tennis means winning Australian Open after returning from injury and operation after a year!”

Evert who had a sheer competitiveness on the court against Martina Navratilova, also mentioned about Federer’s style of play even at this age.

She added, “Roger’s game is not physical. He has taken his skill to such a sublime level that it seems he is flying on the court. I feel he is actually enjoying the game now. That is the reason why Roger has been more sharp and lethal with a delightful variation of strokes nowadays. He is still a favourite for the title in Australian Open according to me.”