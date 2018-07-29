Rohan Bopanna to pull out of Rogers Cup to recover from injury ahead of Asian Games

Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin's conceded their men's doubles second round after the Indian suffered an injury, early this month. The injury has already forced him to miss at least three ATP World Tour events including the Bastad event, where he had planned to play alongside Divij Sharan, who will be his men's doubles partner at the Asian Games.

"I suffered a minor injury which is healing well. Doctors advised me to take three weeks off. Yesterday, was my first (practice) day. Today, I hit the ball in the afternoon, and on Tuesday I am supposed to serve and see how it is," Bopanna said.

"If I am feeling fit, I will go to Toronto (Rogers Cup). If not, I have to pull out and get ready for Asian Games," he added.

The Rogers Cup, a Masters Series event, is set to begin in Toronto on August 3-12 while the Asian Games kick start in Indonesia on August 18.

Talking about the Asian Games campaign the 38-year-old said India has good chance of winning medals. "We are going with a with a very strong team, and hence we have a great chance to win medals at Asian Games. I am looking forward to playing there," Bopanna said.

On his pairing with Sharan, Bopanna said there should not be any problem as both of them have played with each other in the past. "This sport has made me change numerous partners over the years, and I don't think it is a problem any more. I have known Divij for very long time. We both had been part of Indian Oil team as well," he said.

Asked about Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran's chances in Asian Games singles, Bopanna said the youngster have been doing well. Bopanna also said even though India will miss the services of Sania Mirza, he will be looking forward to playing with Ankita Raina or Prarthana Thombare.

"I want to use my experience to help them with their game and look for winning a medal for the country."

In mixed doubles, Bopanna has been paired with Prarthana while Leander Paes will partner Ankita.

Despite controversies in the past, Bopanna lavished praise on Paes and said the veteran is one of the best players India has produced. "Without a doubt, the way he has been playing is phenomenal. To maintain fitness and keep going for so long is a great achievement," he said.