Schwartzman earns 'crazy' Cologne win in boost to Finals hopes

The Argentinian was staring down the barrel of defeat when he lost the opening set and trailed 5-2 in the second, with Davidovich Fokina unable to convert a match point.

After his opponent failed to capitalise, Schwartzman recovered to win 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 to set up a semi-final with either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Yoshihito Nishioka.

Schwartzman is aiming to secure one of the final two spots for the ATP Finals and occupies the final qualifying berth.

In-form Zverev fends off Millman in Cologne

"Tennis sometimes is crazy," said Schwartzman after the match. "Maybe today I got lucky to be here answering questions.

"But that is why I am here as well with this ranking, because I am always trying to find a way to win the matches. Today was not the exception to the rule."

Home favourite and top seed Alexander Zverev came through in three sets, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4. He meets Jannik Sinner, who recovered from losing eight straight games to defeat Gilles Simon 6-3 0-6 6-4, in the other last-four match.

At the European Open, Dan Evans saved match point en route to ousting third seed Karen Khachanov 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 and will go up against Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals after the Frenchman beat Lloyd Harris in straight sets.

Alex de Minaur hammered Marcos Giron 6-3 6-0 in under an hour and faces Grigor Dimitrov next, with the Bulgarian handed a walkover after Milos Raonic withdrew before the match due to an abdominal strain.