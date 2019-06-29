English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena unperturbed by lack of court time ahead of Wimbledon

By Opta
serenawilliams - Cropped

London, June 30: Serena Williams accepts she has not had enough time on court heading into Wimbledon but says she is "feeling better" ahead of her latest attempt at equalling Margaret Court's record for grand slam victories.

American great Williams has endured an injury-hit 2019 season with a knee complaint troubling her earlier in the campaign.

After suffering a surprise third-round defeat to Sofia Kenin at the French Open, Williams revealed she was considering taking a wildcard entry into a grass-court event to improve her conditioning for Wimbledon, where she is a seven-time champion.

However, Williams – seeking to level Court's tally of 24 slam triumphs – has not played since her defeat to Kenin at Roland Garros.

And the 37-year-old addressed concerns over her fitness on Saturday.

"I was dealing with some bad injuries all year. I just haven't had enough match play, quite frankly," she said.

"I finally feel like I found some good results in Paris. I stayed there. I saw some good doctors. Yes, I'm feeling better.

"Obviously, I haven't had the best time and preparation that I normally would have. I've had a good week and a half, but I have been really just mentally training, physically training for that time here.

"I'm just going to do the best that I can now that I'm here."

She added with a smile: "I know how to play tennis."

Williams is facing a tough draw at the All England Club and could come up against world number one and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.

And the veteran had nothing but praise for the Australian's achievements this year.

"I don't know anyone that has anything negative to say about her," Williams added. "She's like the sweetest, cutest girl on tour.

"She's so nice. She has the most beautiful game, such classic shots. I mean, she does everything right. Her technique is flawless.

"Obviously I'm happy for her. She's really even-tempered. She's just really chilled. I feel like she's just so relaxed in a way.

"She's had a solid year, as well. It's not just the French Open. I believe she won Miami. She's had a really good year."

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 36 - June 29 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 243/9 (50.0) vs NZL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue