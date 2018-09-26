Serena ends season with China Open withdrawal

The legendary former world number one, who turned 37 on Wednesday, has not played since a dramatic US Open final defeat to Naomi Osaka.

Umpire Carlos Ramos gave Williams a code violation for coaching, then handed down a penalty point for racket abuse and ultimately docked her a game for verbal abuse as she endured a Flushing Meadows meltdown.

Williams this week refuted claims from Patrick Mouratoglou that he coached her during the decider, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to miss out on matching Margaret Court's record of 24 major triumphs.

The 16-ranked American's decision to skip the China Open means she will have failed to add to her huge title haul at the end of a year in which she made her comeback after giving birth to her first child last September.