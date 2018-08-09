Peng handed six-month ban and $10,000 fine for anti-corruption breach

Peng was sanctioned for attempting to change her doubles partner after sign-deadline at Wimbledon last year, with half of the ban and fine suspended.

The 32-year-old, a 2014 US Open semi-finalist, was "found to have used coercion and offered the possibility of financial reward in return for her main draw partner agreeing to withdraw from the ladies doubles event at Wimbledon 2017."

While the offer was refused and Peng did not compete at the iconic grand slam, "It constituted a breach of Section D.1.d of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) which states that: 'No Covered Person shall, directly or indirectly, contrive or attempt to contrive the outcome or any other aspect of any Event'."

Peng – ranked 20 in doubles and 80 in the WTA singles standings – will be eligible to return on November 8.

Her former coach Bertrand Perret has also been disciplined, with the Frenchman handed a three-month suspension of his credentials.

Perret will be unable to attend or coach at any event organised, sanctioned or recognised by the governing bodies of tennis.