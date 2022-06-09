Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zhang through to last eight at Nottingham Open

By Guy Atkinson

Number four seed Shuai Zhang made it through to the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open after a straight-sets win over home hope Jodie Burrage.

Zhang was never in danger against her unseeded opponent, easing to a 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win to set up a last-eight clash with Tereza Martincova.

Martincova brushed aside number eight seed Magda Linette 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in their round-of-16 meeting on Wednesday (June 8).

Elsewhere, Viktorija Golubic beat Heather Watson 7-5 6-2, while the match between number three seed Camila Giorgi and Harriet Dart was suspended at the start of the third set after the Briton had made it one set each.

Meanwhile, rain caused havoc at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, with top seed Aryna Sabalenka's match against Arianne Hartono the only one to partially take place.

The match was called off for the day after Sabalenka had claimed the first set 6-2.

Comments

MORE WTA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Boss Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Libema Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Kooperativa Bratislava Open:Mens Singles
Jun 05, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Orlando Open:Mens Singles
Jun 04, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Open Sopra Steria:Mens Singles
Jun 05, 2022 - Jun 12, 2022
ATP Internazionali di Tennis - Città di Perugia:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments