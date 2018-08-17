English

Clinical Halep quickly completes comeback after lengthy rain delay

Posted By: OPTA
Simona Halep in action at Cincinnati Masters
Simona Halep in action at Cincinnati Masters

Cincinnati, August 17: World number one Simona Halep responded superbly to a lengthy delay by immediately winning the two games she required to complete a superb comeback against Ajla Tomljanovic in round two of the Cincinnati Masters.

The pair were unable to complete their match on Wednesday (August 15) due to rain interrupting proceedings, Halep having come from 3-0 down in the final set to lead 4-3 before the heavens opened.

Further showers delayed proceedings in Cincinnati on Thursday (August 16), but Halep wasted no time when the action did finally begin shortly after 3pm local time, breaking instantly and then holding serve to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Next up for the Romanian is a clash with Ashleigh Barty, although the chances of that match taking place later on Thursday were reduced when the rain returned soon after Halep had triumphed.

Halep had twice staged fightbacks earlier in the match, initially coming from a set down before rallying again from 3-0 behind in the decider.

When play resumed on Thursday, the French Open champion swiftly earned a break point with a stunning backhand pass. The opportunity to move 5-3 up was taken and Halep served out the match with the minimum of fuss.

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
