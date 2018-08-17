Clinical Halep quickly completes comeback after lengthy rain delay

The pair were unable to complete their match on Wednesday (August 15) due to rain interrupting proceedings, Halep having come from 3-0 down in the final set to lead 4-3 before the heavens opened.

Further showers delayed proceedings in Cincinnati on Thursday (August 16), but Halep wasted no time when the action did finally begin shortly after 3pm local time, breaking instantly and then holding serve to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Next up for the Romanian is a clash with Ashleigh Barty, although the chances of that match taking place later on Thursday were reduced when the rain returned soon after Halep had triumphed.

Game, Set, Match @Simona_Halep 💪



The world No.1 is safely through to round of 16 with 4-6 6-3 6-3 win over Tomljanovic. She'll be back in action this evening to face off with Barty. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/SVWfVUFAl9 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 16, 2018

Welp...that was short-lived.



The rain has returned and players have been taken off the court.



Please stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Fzyz6FPDO8 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 16, 2018

Halep had twice staged fightbacks earlier in the match, initially coming from a set down before rallying again from 3-0 behind in the decider.

When play resumed on Thursday, the French Open champion swiftly earned a break point with a stunning backhand pass. The opportunity to move 5-3 up was taken and Halep served out the match with the minimum of fuss.