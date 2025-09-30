English Edition
Jannik Sinner Triumphs Over Alex De Minaur; Learner Tien Advances To First ATP Final

Jannik Sinner secured his place in the final by defeating Alex de Minaur, while Learner Tien reached his first ATP final after Medvedev's retirement. Both players showcased remarkable performances.

By

Jannik Sinner showcased his dominance at the China Open by defeating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. This victory marked Sinner's 30th tour-level final and ninth consecutive hard-court title match. The Italian has maintained a perfect record against De Minaur, winning all 11 encounters since their first meeting in 2019.

Sinner's performance in Beijing was notable as he overcame a challenging start. He trailed 4-2 in the first set but managed to win four of the last five games. Although De Minaur fought back in the second set, breaking serve in the tenth game to level the match, Sinner regained control in the third set. He quickly established a four-game lead and sealed the match after two hours and twenty minutes.

Sinner and Tien Shine at China Open

The Italian will face Learner Tien in the final after Daniil Medvedev retired due to injury. Sinner's achievement of winning 13 consecutive ATP semi-final matches before turning 25 is unmatched since Roger Federer achieved this feat in 2006.

Learner Tien made history by reaching his first ATP Tour final, becoming the second-youngest finalist ever at this event. The American started strong against Medvedev, taking an early lead with three straight games. Despite losing the first set 7-5 after Medvedev's comeback, Tien showed resilience.

In the second set, Tien fought back from a deficit of 3-5 to win it 7-5. The match ended with Tien leading 4-0 in the third set when Medvedev retired due to injury.

American Teenager's Milestone

Tien's victories over Medvedev have made him the first American teenager since Andy Roddick in 2002 to secure multiple ATP-level wins against Grand Slam champions. His performance highlights a promising future for American tennis on the international stage.

Sinner continues to enjoy an impressive year, having reached his third consecutive China Open final. His consistent success underscores his growing stature within professional tennis circles worldwide.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 18:51 [IST]
