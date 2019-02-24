English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sloane Stephens vents as delayed flight leaves race to reach Acapulco

By Opta
Sloane Stephens

Acapulco, February 24: Frustration over a delayed or missed flight is an experience many us have encountered and Sloane Stephens was certainly not happy on Saturday (February 23) after she suffered apparent problems in travelling to a tournament.

Stephens is set to play at next week's Mexico Open, where she was the champion in 2016, but a combination of a delayed flight and a missed connection left her raging at United Airlines on social media.

In fact, you could say Stephens was going loco in her attempts to reach Acapulco, as she posted on Twitter: "After a delayed flight, I'm now stuck in Houston with no options for a flight today. @united you're really killing it.

"In what world can you not get me on a flight for over 24 hours??? @united figure it out.

"After allowing me to take a delayed flight (mechanical problems), knowing I would miss my connection, @United is now telling me I won’t reach my destination for another 36 hours (for a 2hr flight) Totally unacceptable! INSANE.

"If I don't make it to Acapulco you can blame @united #Acapulco."

In response to the 2017 US Open champion, United tweeted: "Hi, Sloane. We definitely hear your frustration and apologize for the added stress in your day. Can you please DM your confirmation number so we can take a closer look into your reservation?"

A later reply added: "Sloane, we are here to help however we can. Please DM your confirmation number so we can take a look into all options, including possible connections."

With the main draw beginning on Monday it remains to be seen if Stephens makes it on time. One thing is for sure, her journey has not been plain sailing.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: sloane stephens tennis wta wta tour
    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue