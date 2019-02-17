English

Wawrinka ends 20-month wait for final to book Monfils showdown

By Opta
Stan Wawrinka celebrates after reaching the Rotterdam Open final
Rotterdam, February 17: Stan Wawrinka ended a 20-month wait for an ATP final after defeating Kei Nishikori in three sets to reach the Rotterdam Open showpiece, while Gael Monfils earned a measure of revenge in ending Daniil Medvedev's fine run.

Swiss Wawrinka outlasted top seed Nishikori 6-2 4-6 6-4 to set up a Sunday showdown with Monfils.

Wawrinka had not reached a final since the 2017 French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal, after a rotten run with injuries but will now bid for a 17th career title.

After dominating the first set, Wawrinka was 4-0 down in the second before mounting a comeback that fell short and saw the match enter a decider.

There was little to separate the two until Nishikori had to serve to stay in the contest and a thumping forehand winner on his first match point left Wawrinka celebrating a big win.

A week after losing to Medvedev in the Sofia Open semi-finals, where the Russian went on to become champion, Monfils earned a 4-6 6-3 6-4 triumph in their rematch.

Monfils, a runner-up in Rotterdam in 2016, landed 29 winners in a match lasting two hours and eight minutes.

Medvedev had won 15 consecutive sets before dropping the second to Monfils.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
