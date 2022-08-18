Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Conflicted Fritz thinks there would be no 'harm' in Djokovic competing at the US Open

By Guy Atkinson

New York, August 18: Taylor Fritz believes there would be no "harm" in Novak Djokovic competing at the US Open, although the American admits he is conflicted about whether he should be allowed.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic has his route to Flushing Meadows blocked by red tape at present, with the United States refusing to allow unvaccinated foreign visitors to enter the country.

US tennis authorities have pledged to adhere to government rulings surrounding COVID-19 protocols, despite including Djokovic on their entry list.

For Djokovic to be allowed into the United States, it appears he would require a change of policy from law-makers, or he would have to be considered suitable for an exemption.

Among those who would be eligible for such an exemption are "persons whose entry would be in the national interest".

With 21 grand slam titles, Djokovic sits second on the men's all-time list behind Rafael Nadal, who has 22 victories at the majors.

And Fritz, ranked 13th in the world, said that while the situation is complicated, there is part of him that thinks Djokovic should be allowed to take part in the competition that starts in under a fortnight.

"It's tough," he said. "I think on one side of it, I think it's tough to make certain exceptions to the rules for certain people.

"I don't know how I feel about that, but then, at the same time, we're not the most COVID-safe country in general with how we are doing things.

"So it does seem like, what's the harm of letting the best player in the world come play the US Open?

"But like I said, at the same time, it's conflicting, because I don't know how I feel about making special exceptions just for one person because of who they are.

"So I see both sides of the argument, to be honest. It's tough to differentiate, obviously. It's good for every player if Novak is not in the draw."

Comments

MORE US OPEN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Odlum Brown VanOpen:Mens Singles
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Republica Dominicana Open at Santo Domingo, presented by Milex:Mens Singles
Aug 14, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
ATP Kozerki Open:Mens Singles
Aug 13, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
Masters Western & Southern Open:Mens Doubles
Aug 13, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022
Masters Western & Southern Open:Mens Singles
Mar 04, 2022 - Nov 27, 2022
Davis Cup Davis Cup:Mens National_teams
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments