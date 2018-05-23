Thiem comfortable in victory as rain delays Wawrinka

The Austrian was a 6-2, 6-4 winner against Roberto Carballes Baena in 71 minutes, the nine-time ATP World Tour champion setting up a clash with another Spaniard in Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Joao Sousa, the only other seeded player in action in Lyon, fell by the wayside, though, as the Estoril Open winner lost to qualifier Filip Horansky to hand him his first Tour victory.



At the Geneva Open, rain postponed Wawrinka's match with Jared Donaldson - his second fixture since returning from injury - until Wednesday.

But there were shocks elsewhere, with David Ferrer beaten by Peter Gojowczyk, as Marton Fucsovics thrashed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-2.

Steve Johnson, who beat Wawrinka at the Internazionali d'Italia, came through unscathed against Marius Copil.

