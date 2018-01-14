I just count my millions – Tomic unfazed after failing to qualify for Aus Open

Melbourne, January 14: "I just count money, that is all I do. I count my millions." Bernard Tomic delivered a parting shot after the out-of-sorts Australian failed to qualify for his home grand slam for the first time since 2008.

Tomic's career slumped to a new low on Sunday (January 14), the former world number 17 – ranked 142 and set to slide further – stunned by unheralded Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 in the final round of Australian Open qualifying at Melbourne Park.

The 25-year-old, who has reached the fourth round of the slam on three occasions while he advanced to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2011, will now watch from afar with his career at a cross-road, though he was unfazed post-match.

"I just count money, that's all I do. I count my millions," Tomic was quoted as telling reporters in Melbourne.

"You go do what I did . Bye bye."

It is not the first time Tomic – once considered a rising star for Australia – has made reference to his finances and earnings.

In 2016, Tomic infamously said "would you care if you were 23 and worth over $10million?" following his controversial loss to Fabio Fogini at the Madrid Open.

Tomic ended the match by holding the head of his racquet as Fognini closed out the victory with an ace amid accusations of tanking.

Source: OPTA