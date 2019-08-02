English
Tsitsipas rolls on at Citi Open, Cilic reaches quarters

By
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos Tsitsipas was too good for Jordan Thompson in the Citi Open, as he booked a spot in the last eight.

Washington, August 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Citi Open quarterfinals and the in-form top seed was joined by Marin Cilic and Daniil Medvedev.

Tsitsipas was too good for Australian Jordan Thompson, prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to book a spot in the last eight on Thursday.

Greek star Tsitsipas saved a set point in the second set as he earned a clash with 10th seed Benoit Paire in Washington.

"It's very pleasing knowing that I can be mature and handle those situations very bravely, so I'm really happy with that," said Tsitsipas.

"I showed character out there. I played heroic tennis, I would say, in those crucial moments. That was very nice to see."

Paire – who fired down 12 aces and did not drop serve – defeated fifth seed John Isner 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at the ATP 500 tournament.

Former US Open champion Cilic beat ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Washington quarters.

Auger-Aliassime's 11th double fault of the match allowed sixth seed Cilic to move through, with Medvedev waiting in the next round.

Medvedev – the third seed – saw off local favourite Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 7-5.

Elsewhere, eighth seed Milos Raonic was stunned 6-4 6-4 by Peter Gojowczyk, Kyle Edmund rallied past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6 6-3 6-4, Norbert Gombos trumped Miomir Kecmanovic 1-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) and Nick Kyrgios was a 6-2 7-5 victor against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
