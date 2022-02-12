Tsitsipas too good for De Minaur, deja vu as Rublev beats Fucsovics in Rotterdam

The Greek has yet to win an ATP 500 tournament but is now a step closer to ending that record after overcoming his Australian opponent 6-4 6-4 in a little over 90 minutes.

De Minaur's excellent movement was quelled by Tsitsipas, who hit 19 winners and won 27 of 33 first-serve points (82 per cent).

Speaking after his win, Tsitsipas said: "I took my time, I tried to understand what works for me and what doesn't, and with the right momentum, with the right intention, things kind of paid off.

"I was able to get ahead in the score, which gave me a lot of confidence, and I think my serve was very good today, it gave me a lot of points and applied a lot of pressure to him."

Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka is Tsitsipas' surprise semi-final opponent as the world number 137 continued a fine run by defeating Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 1-6 7-5.

There was a sense of deja vu in the later sessions as Andrey Rublev defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-4 6-3.

Rublev defeated the same opponent in the final of the 2021 tournament, and is now one win away from returning to the showpiece match.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is backing up a strong performance at the Australian Open, where the world number nine was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

The Canadian came through a tough encounter against Cameron Norrie 7-5 7-6 (7-4) as he aims to go one better than his runners-up appearance in Rotterdam in 2020.