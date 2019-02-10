English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tsonga reaches first ATP Tour final since 2017

By Opta
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Montpellier, February 10: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached his first ATP Tour final in 16 months with victory over Radu Albot in the last four at the Open Sud de France.

The former world number five saw his 2018 season wrecked by injury, but he has found form in Montpellier this week and will now face compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Sunday's decider.

Having dumped out French seeds Gilles Simon and Jeremy Chardy on his way to a first Tour final since the Vienna Open in October 2017, Tsonga faced a more modest opponent in Albot on Saturday (February 9).

Tsonga won five break points in all as he breezed through 6-1 6-3, setting up the clash with Herbert, a 6-2 7-5 winner over 2012 champion Tomas Berdych.

Meanwhile, at the Sofia Open, a Frenchman was beaten in the semi-finals as Gael Monfils went down to third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev was largely comfortable in a 6-2 6-4 success and will take on Marton Fucsovics, who rallied from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: ENG 231/4 (83.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue