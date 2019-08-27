English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

US Open 2019: Serena thrashes Sharapova in opening round

By Opta
Serena Williams thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in the US Open 2019
Serena Williams thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in the US Open 2019

New York, August 27: Serena Williams produced an impressive performance to crush Maria Sharapova in the US Open first round on Monday (August 26).

The American star made it 19 straight wins over Sharapova with a 6-1 6-1 thrashing at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams, back at the US Open after her meltdown during her loss to Naomi Osaka in last year's final, was in incredible form, winning in just 58 minutes in New York.

The 37-year-old – looking to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slams – showcased her usual power, but made few mistakes in what was a dominant display.

After a high-quality and intense start, Williams – showing no signs of the back injury that saw her retire during the Rogers Cup final – landed the first blow, breaking in the fourth game when Sharapova sent a backhand into the net.

Williams looked in superb form and another backhand error from Sharapova saw her race into a 5-1 lead on the way to taking the opening set.

Sharapova had few answers to Williams' power and precision, the latter powering through in style.

Williams, the eighth seed, will face American Caty McNally in the second round.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Serena Williams bt Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams – 16/12

Sharapova – 6/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Williams – 5/2

Sharapova – 1/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams – 4/5

Sharapova – 0/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams – 57

Sharapova – 75

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams – 78/60

Sharapova – 52/0

TOTAL POINTS

Williams – 55

Sharapova – 28

More US OPEN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 4 - 0 LEC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue