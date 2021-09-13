US Open 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Results, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

On Sunday (September 12), second seed Medvedev shattered top seed Djokovic's calendar slam dreams with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in the men's singles final.

Djokovic, who had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, was on course for a career golden slam, but rising stars had other ideas at the Olympics and the US Open.

First up, fourth seeded German Alexander Zverev ousted the Serbian in the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics last month before Russia's Medvedev, who had lost to him in two grand slam finals at the Australian Open, eased to victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Earlier on Saturday (September 11) in the women's singles final, Brit teenager Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title, beat fellow teenager Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in straight games.

In fact, the 18-year-old from Bromley never dropped a set throughout her US Open 2021 run and went on to lift her first grand slam title in her second ever major appearance.

In the doubles events, USA's Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Sailsbury came from a set down to defeat Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the men's doubles finals.

Meanwhile, Australia's Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China defeated USA pair Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the women's doubles finals.

Sailsbury won his second title at US Open 2021, teaming up with USA's Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles finals against Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador Marcelo Arevalo.

With the tournament finished, myKhel compiles the full list of award winners, prize money and more from the US Open 2021:

US Open 2021 Winners and Runners up List

Men's Singles Champion: Daniiel Medvedev (Russia)

Men's Singles Runner up: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women's Singles Champion: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)

Women's Singles Runner up: Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Men's Doubles Champions: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Sailsbury (Great Britain)

Men's Doubles Runners up: Jamie Murray (Great Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil)

Women's Doubles Champions: Samantha Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)

Women's Doubles Runners up: Coco Gauff (USA) and Caty McNally (USA)

Mixed Doubles Champions: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Joe Sailsbury (Great Britain)

Mixed Doubles Runners up: Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)

Prize Money (Record total of USD 57.5 million)

Singles

Winner: $2,500,000

Runner-Up: $1,250,000

Semifinalist: $675,000

Quarterfinalist: $425,000

Round of 16: $265,000

Round of 32: $180,000

Round of 64: $115,000

Round of 128: $75,000

Doubles (each team)

Winner: $660,000

Runner-Up: $330,000

Semifinalist: $164,000

Quarterfinalist: $93,000

Round of 16: $54,000

Round of 32: $34,000

Round of 64: $20,000

Stats and Records from US Open 2021 (Based on US Open website)

Aces

Men's: Reilly Opleka (USA) 109 aces in 4 matches

Women's: Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 64 aces in 5 matches

Fastest Serve Speed

Men's: Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 142mph

Women's: Alycia Parks (USA) 129mph

Double Faults

Men's: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) - 40 in 6 matches

Women's: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) - 43 in 6 matches

First Serves In

Men's: Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) - 126 of 162 = 78% in 1 match

Women's: Nuria Parrizas Diaz (Spain) - 85 of 104 = 82% in 1 match

First Serve Points Won

Men's: Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) - 96 of 108 = 89% in 1 match

Women's: Naomi Osaka (Japan) - 77 of 93 = 83% in 3 matches

Second Serve Points Won

Men's: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) - 90 of 132 = 68% in 3 matches

Women's: Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) - 14 of 21 = 67% in 1 match

First Serve Receiving Points Won

Men's: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 170 in 7 matches

Women's: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) - 128 in 7 matches

Second Serve Return Points

Men's: Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 160 in 7 matches

Women's: Leylah Fernandez (Canada) - 129 in 7 matches

Break Points Won

Men's: Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 40 in 7 matches

Women's: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) - 29 in 7 matches