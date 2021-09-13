US Open 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Results, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Bengalauru, September 13: Daniiel Medvedev stunned Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win his first career Grand Slam a day after history-making Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez for her first Grand Slam title at the Flushing Meadows.
On Sunday (September 12), second seed Medvedev shattered top seed Djokovic's calendar slam dreams with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win in the men's singles final.
Djokovic, who had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, was on course for a career golden slam, but rising stars had other ideas at the Olympics and the US Open.
First up, fourth seeded German Alexander Zverev ousted the Serbian in the semifinals at Tokyo Olympics last month before Russia's Medvedev, who had lost to him in two grand slam finals at the Australian Open, eased to victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
Earlier on Saturday (September 11) in the women's singles final, Brit teenager Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title, beat fellow teenager Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in straight games.
In fact, the 18-year-old from Bromley never dropped a set throughout her US Open 2021 run and went on to lift her first grand slam title in her second ever major appearance.
In the doubles events, USA's Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Sailsbury came from a set down to defeat Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazil's Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the men's doubles finals.
Meanwhile, Australia's Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai of China defeated USA pair Coco Gauff and Caty McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the women's doubles finals.
Sailsbury won his second title at US Open 2021, teaming up with USA's Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles finals against Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador Marcelo Arevalo.
With the tournament finished, myKhel compiles the full list of award winners, prize money and more from the US Open 2021:
US Open 2021 Winners and Runners up List
Men's Singles Champion: Daniiel Medvedev (Russia)
Men's Singles Runner up: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Women's Singles Champion: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)
Women's Singles Runner up: Leylah Fernandez (Canada)
Men's Doubles Champions: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Sailsbury (Great Britain)
Men's Doubles Runners up: Jamie Murray (Great Britain) and Bruno Soares (Brazil)
Women's Doubles Champions: Samantha Stosur (Australia) and Zhang Shuai (China)
Women's Doubles Runners up: Coco Gauff (USA) and Caty McNally (USA)
Mixed Doubles Champions: Desirae Krawczyk (USA) and Joe Sailsbury (Great Britain)
Mixed Doubles Runners up: Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) and Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador)
Prize Money (Record total of USD 57.5 million)
Singles
Winner: $2,500,000
Runner-Up: $1,250,000
Semifinalist: $675,000
Quarterfinalist: $425,000
Round of 16: $265,000
Round of 32: $180,000
Round of 64: $115,000
Round of 128: $75,000
Doubles (each team)
Winner: $660,000
Runner-Up: $330,000
Semifinalist: $164,000
Quarterfinalist: $93,000
Round of 16: $54,000
Round of 32: $34,000
Round of 64: $20,000
Stats and Records from US Open 2021 (Based on US Open website)
Aces
Men's: Reilly Opleka (USA) 109 aces in 4 matches
Women's: Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 64 aces in 5 matches
Fastest Serve Speed
Men's: Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 142mph
Women's: Alycia Parks (USA) 129mph
Double Faults
Men's: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) - 40 in 6 matches
Women's: Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) - 43 in 6 matches
First Serves In
Men's: Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) - 126 of 162 = 78% in 1 match
Women's: Nuria Parrizas Diaz (Spain) - 85 of 104 = 82% in 1 match
First Serve Points Won
Men's: Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) - 96 of 108 = 89% in 1 match
Women's: Naomi Osaka (Japan) - 77 of 93 = 83% in 3 matches
Second Serve Points Won
Men's: Ilya Ivashka (Belarus) - 90 of 132 = 68% in 3 matches
Women's: Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) - 14 of 21 = 67% in 1 match
First Serve Receiving Points Won
Men's: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 170 in 7 matches
Women's: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) - 128 in 7 matches
Second Serve Return Points
Men's: Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 160 in 7 matches
Women's: Leylah Fernandez (Canada) - 129 in 7 matches
Break Points Won
Men's: Daniil Medvedev (Russia) - 40 in 7 matches
Women's: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain) - 29 in 7 matches
