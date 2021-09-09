US Open 2021, Men’s Singles Semifinals: Head-to-head, time in India, TV Channel & Live Streaming info

Djokovic vs Zverev Head-to-Head stats

In the ten meetings between the pair in singles as well as doubles, Djokovic has won 6 against Zverev, who has won 4 times. In the most recent meeting, Zverev defeated Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics.

Head-to-head results

Italian Open 2017: Final - Alexander Zverev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-7

Shanghai Masters 2018: Semifinal - Djokovic defeated Zverev 6-2, 6-1

ATP World Tour Finals 2018: Group Stage - Djokovic defeated Zverev 6-4, 6-1

ATP World Tour Finals 2018: Final - Zverev defeated Djokovic 6-4, 6-3

French Open 2019: Quarterfinal - Djokovic defeated Zverev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

ATP World Tour Finals 2020: Group Stage - Djokovic defeated Zverev 6-3, 7-6

ATP Cup 2021: Singles - Djokovic defeated Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 7-5

ATP Cup 2021: Doubles - Zverev & Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Djokovic & Nikola Cacic 7-6, 5-7, 10-7

Australian Open 2021: Quarterfinal - Djokovic defeated Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6

Tokyo Olympics: Semifinals - Zverev defeated Djokovic 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

Medvedev vs Auger Aliassime Head-to-Head stats

The pair have met once before in the 2018 Canadian Open round of 32 match with the world number 2 winning from a set down 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Their head-to-head stats stand at 1-0 in favour of Medvedev.

Road to US Open 2021 Semifinal 1

Daniil Medvedev

First Round: Defeated Richard Gasquet (France) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Dominik Koepfer (Germany) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

Third Round: Defeated Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

Fourth Round: Defeated Daniel Evans (Great Britain) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinal: Defeated Botic van de Zandschulp (Netherlands) 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5

Felix Auger Aliassime

First Round: Defeated Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6

Second Round: Defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spain) 7-6, 6-3, 6-2

Third Round: Defeated Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

Fourth Round: Defeated Frances Tiafoe (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-4

Quarterfinal: Defeated Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 6-3, 3-1 retired

Road to US Open 2021 Semifinal 2

Novak Djokovic

First Round: Defeated Holger Rune (Denmark) 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1

Second Round: Defeated Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Third Round: Defeated Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Fourth Round: Defeated Jenson Brooksby (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Quarterfinal: Defeated Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Alexander Zverev

First Round: Defeated Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

Second Round: Defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas (Spain) 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

Third Round: Defeated Jack Sock (USA) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-1 retired

Fourth Round: Defeated Jannik Sinner (Italy) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6

Quarterfinal: Defeated Lloyd Harris (South Africa) 7-6, 6-3, 6-4

Djokovic, Zverev, Medvedev and Auger Aliassime Grand Slam Record

Djokovic stands out with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, while the three other men in the semifinals, are searching for their first career Grand Slam honours.

Djokovic, who has a chance for calendar Grand Slam, has so far won the Australian Open 9 times, Wimbledon 6 times, US Open 3 times and French Open 2 times.

The 34-year-old went level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 Grand Slam titles after winning the three titles on offer so far. While he has won 20 grand slam titles, Djokovic has been in 30 grand slam finals so far.

Zverev and Medvedev have also come close to a Grand Slam title, but the duo lost the finals in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Medvedev also reached the Australian Open final earlier this year and lost to Djokovic in the title clash. For the Canadian, Auger Aliassime it will be his first ever grand slam semifinal.

Date, venue, timings and telecast information

When and where is the US Open men's singles semifinal taking place?

The two semifinals will take place on Friday (September 10) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City.

What time does US Open 2021 men's semifinals start in India?

The US Open women's singles semifinals is scheduled to take place on Saturday (September 11) morning in India with Medvedev vs Auger Aliassime set to start at 12:30 AM IST and Djokovic vs Zverev is set to start at 4:30 AM IST (approximately).

Which channel will telecast the US Open 2021 men's singles semifinal in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights for US Open in India. And the matches will be shown on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How to stream US Open 2021 Men's Singles Final in India?

The match can be streamed using Disney+ HotStar VIP or Premium subscription.