US Open 2022: Purav Raja predicts Nadal vs Medvedev final

Rafa vs rest

"It's gonna be Rafa (Nadal) vs the rest. I'm expecting a Nadal vs Medvedev final. It's tough to look beyond the top two. Of course, I would like to see guys like Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas come up and challenge the big two.

"But it'll be tough for them. I can't put them in the same brackets and Nadal and Medvedev," Purav told a group of invited journalists in a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, who have the official broadcast rights of US Open 2022 in India.

Tsitsipas has to wait

Purav said Tsitsipas' time will come, though he will have to wait for now. "There's nothing wrong with his game. He's a strong player from Greece, plays the typical European style of tennis and has already reached Grand Slam final. In the last year's French Open final against Djokovic, he won the first two sets..

"So he doesn't need to be worried thinking that he isn't able to advance past third round in major tournaments. I'm not sure if he's gonna make it this time time also. But it's just that he needs to wait for some more time. His time will come," added Purav.

Kyrgios dark-horse

Asked to pick his dark-horse for the tournament , Purav had his choice clear. "I always pick Nick Kyrgios as a dark horse for any tournament. I would like to see him win a Grand Slam title," said Purav about the temperamental Australian, who reached the final of Wimbledon this year where he lost to Djokovic.

Purav added that he was also looking for a good show from Andy Murray, who is returning to New York ten years on from winning his first Grand Slam title. "I would like to see Murray do well this time. I hope him to dig deep and reach at least quarterfinals or may be even semifinals. So, together with Kyrgios, I would pick Murray as the two dark-horses for the tournament," he said.

Djokovic saga

While refusing to drawn into the controversy surrounding Djokovic's refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine, which ruled the Serb out of US Open 2022, Purav took a diplomatic view of the situation. "It's a purely scientific question. I'm not a doctor to answer this. But 10 years down the line, we'll have a clear answer. We'll know in 10 years whether he was right or wrong," he signed off.

