US Open 2022: Serena Williams thanks crazy crowd for extending her farewell campaign

Nervous start

The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared nervy early, including two double faults in the first game, and letting a 2-0 lead slip to trail by a break at 2-3 in the first set.

Serena won the next four games to clinch the opening frame and was decisive in the second set.

Crazy crowd

"The crowd was crazy," Serena said. "It really helped pull me through... I was really calm. Yes, I got this." The triumph marked the first step on Serena's farewell tour at the US Open, although she has a sterner test next in the second round against second seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday which will likely attract another wild crowd.

"Just keep coming out and supporting me as long as I'm here, and know that I love you so much and I'm so excited to be here," Serena added.

Time to move on

Serena was asked about her decision to move on from playing tennis, which she described as her "evolution" rather than retirement in an essay in Vogue.

"It's been a very hard decision," she said. "I think when you're passionate about something and you love something so much, it's always hard to walk away. "Sometimes I think it's harder to walk away than to not. That's been the case for me. I've been trying to decide for a little while what to do. "I think now's the time. I just have a family. There's other chapters in life. I call it evolution."

Sisters act

Serena's involvement at the US Open 2022 began on Monday and her sister Venus Williams will follow her on court, a day later.

Both the sisters have accepted a wild-card entry offered by the US Open 2022 organisers for the women's doubles, with the first round scheduled for the following day.