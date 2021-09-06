US Open: Alcaraz makes history with fairytale run

New York, September 6: Teenage Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz made history after outlasting Peter Gojowczyk for a US Open quarterfinal berth.
Alcaraz became the youngest men's US Open quarter-finalist in the Open Era thanks to Sunday's 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 victory at Flushing Meadows.
After stunning third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in New York, where he became the youngest man to defeat a top-three player at the US Open, the 18-year-old needed another five-setter to continue his fairytale run.
US Open: Tsitsipas stunned as teenager Alcaraz causes New York sensation
Alcaraz rallied past Gojowczyk, finishing with 35 winners – five more than the German qualifier – and 45 unforced errors, which were 39 fewer than his opponent.
CARLOS ALCARAZpic.twitter.com/LI851kR5Al— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2021
Dubbed the new Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz became the youngest men's US Open quarter-finalist since Thomaz Koch (18) in the pre-Open Era in 1963.
He also became the youngest men's grand slam singles quarter-finalist since Michael Chang (18) at the 1990 French Open.
With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest men's player to earn back-to-back five-set wins at a grand slam since Chang (16) at the 1988 US Open as Felix Auger-Aliassime or Frances Tiafoe await.
