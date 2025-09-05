Lionel Messi Shrugs Off Tears To Lead Argentina To 3-0 Win At 'Last' Home Game: WATCH

US Open: Anisimova overwhelms Osaka in Flushing Meadows thriller By Patric Ridge Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova will get another shot at grand slam glory after seeing off Naomi Osaka in the US Open semi-finals.

A titanic, three-hour tussle swung one way and then the other at Flushing Meadows, where Anisimova ultimately prevailed 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 to tee up a showdown with Aryna Sabalenka.

It was a case of neither player being able to hold serve throughout the first two sets, with momentum constantly shifting.

Even when Osaka took control of the tie-break in the opener, Anisimova found a way to claw herself back into contention before finally succumbing.

A turning point came in the second set, when Osaka held a 40-0 lead at 5-5, only to squander a golden opportunity when she missed a backhand.

Anisimova took full advantage, fighting back and then maintaining that momentum into the tie-break.

Having left the court after set two, Osaka returned looking beaten, with Anisimova finally keeping on top of her serve and, at the third time of asking, the American served out the victory.

Data Debrief: Back-to-back

At 23 years and 358 days, Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a single season since Serena and Venus Williams in 2002.

Since the start of 1975, Anisimova has become just the fourth American to defeat multiple WTA number ones at a single edition of the US Open.

There is atonement on the line for Anisimova, following that double-bagel defeat to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

Anisimova is the first woman in the Open Era to lose a grand slam final 6-0 6-0, and then reach the showpiece match of the very next major.