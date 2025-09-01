Dušan Vlahović Praised By Igor Tudor As An Example For Strikers Amid AC Milan Transfer Rumours

US Open: Alcaraz stays perfect to reach quarter-finals

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Carlos Alcaraz is still yet to drop a set at this year's US Open after cruising past Arthur Rinderknech to reach the quarter-finals.

The Spaniard had to alter his tactics but got the better of the big-serving Rinderknech 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 14 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There was nothing to split the pair in the first set, with neither player able to force a break point, though Alcaraz looked strong on serve, holding to love three times.

He stormed through the first-set tie-break, helped by five consecutive points, and did not look back from there as he adjusted his return position to better receive Rinderknech's serves.

Alcaraz got the all-important break in the sixth game of the second set before digging deep to hold off two break points of his own in the next.

After going two sets down, Rinderknech fended off another break point in the opener of the third, but Alcaraz's patience paid off as a three-game winning streak finished off the match.

Alcaraz, who is searching for a sixth grand slam title, will face Jiri Lehecka in the last eight of the competition.

Data Debrief: Alcaraz breaks new ground

Alcaraz has reached a 13th men's singles quarter-final at grand slam events, equalling Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker (13 each) for the most of any player before turning 23 in the Open Era.

It is the first time, however, that he has made it through to the last eight without dropping a set at a major tournament.

And at 22 years 111 days, Alcaraz is the third-youngest player in the Open Era to reach all four men's singles quarter-finals at grand slams in a season, older than only Pete Sampras (1993) and Rafael Nadal (2008).