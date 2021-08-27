US Open 2021 Draw: Tsitsipas to face Murray, Barty starts against Zvonareva

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas and 2012 champion Murray is one of the standout matches in the opening round at Flushing Meadows.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will start his quest for a calendar Grand Slam against a qualifier in New York and could face a repeat of the Wimbledon final versus Matteo Berrettini in the last eight.

World number one Djokovic, a strong favourite for a record 21st major title with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer absent due to injury, could do battle with Alexander Zverev at the semi-final stage.

🇷🇸 @DjokerNole's road to a fourth #USOpen title



Round 1: Qualifier

Round 2: Struff

Round 3: Goffin

Round 4: De Minaur

Quarterfinals: Berrettini

Semifinals: Zverev

Final: Medvedev pic.twitter.com/9Rtq4lPfwQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021

Daniil Medvedev, the second seed, is in the bottom half with Tsitsipas, who he could come up against in the semi-final. Medvedev's first test will come against Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Barty could come up against Iga Swiatek in the last eight and Karolina Pliskova if she makes it through to the semi-finals.

Simona Halep's encounter with Camila Giorgi is a mouthwatering first-round match, while defending champion Naomi Osaka returns to grand slam action against former US Open junior champion Marie Bouzkova.

Angelique Kerber could be a tough fourth round opponent for Osaka. Close friends Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens meet in another eye-catching first-round match.

There will be no Serena or Venus Williams at the final major of the year due to injuries.

🇦🇺 @ashbarty's route to a third Grand Slam singles title 👇



Round 1: Zvonareva

Round 2: Tauson

Round 3: Kudermetova

Round 4: Brady

Quarterfinals: Swiatek

Semifinals: Pliskova

Final: Sabalenka#USOpen pic.twitter.com/eDo907HpX4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2021