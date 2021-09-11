US Open Final: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev: Date, IST Time, Live telecast, Live streaming info

1. Records Djokovic is chasing

If Djokovic wins the US Open it will his 21st Grand Slam, one more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian, for the time being, will be crowned as the most successful male tennis player in the history. It would also be the first time a men's tennis player wins the calendar grand slam since 1969, a feat last achieved by Australian legend Rod Laver. In women's tennis German legend Steffi Graf achieved this rare feat in 1988.

2. Head to head: Djokovic vs Medvedev

Prior to the US Open final, Djokovic and Medvedev faced each other 8 times. Djokovic holds a slight upper hand with a 5-3 record. The latest meeting between these two was the Australian Open final which the Serbian won 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. They have met only twice in Grand Slams, and both the meeting came in the Australian Open (2021, 2019, Round of 16) and Djokovic emerged winner on both the occasions.

3. What they said

Djokovic: "I'm just trying to lock into what I know works for me," Djokovic said. "I have my routines, I have my people. I isolate myself. I gather all the necessary energy for the next battle, only the next match, the next match," Djokovic told ATP.

Medvedev: "I'm just going to turn up the heat, if I can say that, and try to do my best," said Medvedev on his US Open final match against Novak Djokovic. "Against a player like that, you don't really have room for mistakes."

4. TV, Live Streaming, IST Time

The match starts at 1.30 AM IST (Monday early morning, September 13). The US Open final will be live on Star Sports Networks in India. The Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar VIP/Premium.