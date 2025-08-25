English Edition
US Open: Pegula and Paolini cruise into second round

By Joel Sritharan

Jessica Pegula, last year's US Open runner-up, showed both the dominant and resilient sides to her game as she defeated Mayar Sherif in the first round of the US Open.

Pegula won 6-0 6-4 in an hour and 17 minutes at Flushing Meadows, and will face Anna Blinkova in the next round.

World number four Pegula flexed her muscles in the opener, taking the first set in just 23 minutes to the pleasure of her home fans.

However, Sherif threatened to take the match to a deciding set after taking a 4-1 lead in the second.

Pegula showed her resilience and determination to win five consecutive games at Arthur Ashe Stadium and secure the victory with her first match point.

Jasmine Paolini joined Pegula in the second round after a straight-sets victory over Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava.

Paolini, who reached the Cincinnati Open final last week, won 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in New York and will face either Aliaksandra Sasnovich or Iva Jovic in the next round.

Data Debrief: Confidence booster for Pegula

Pegula came into the US Open with just two wins in five matches since her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June.

Pegula has now claimed victories in seven of her last nine first rounds at the US Open, winning six consecutively, with her last defeat coming in 2019 to Alize Cornet.

Her confidence will be much higher now following her strong start. She conceded just eight points in the first set against Sherif, while her comeback in the second will provide a much-needed mental boost.

Story first published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 16:54 [IST]
