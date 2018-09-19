US Open umpire Lahyani who gave pep talk for Kyrgios is banned for two weeks

The Swedish official triggered controversy at Flushing Meadows after coming down from his chair to give advice to Kyrgios during his second round game against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The US Open later said Lahyani "went beyond protocol" with his conduct.

Kyrgios subsequently captured 19 of the next 25 games, claiming a 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-0 win.

"I want to help you," Lahyani could be heard telling Kyrgios, who was a set and 0-3 down at the time.

"This isn't you. I know that. I have seen your matches. You are great for tennis."

"The US Open determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani's conduct during second-round match involving Nick Kyrgios and Pierre-Hugues Herbert went beyond protocol," a US Open statement said.

Reports citing the ATP said Lahyani, 52, had been suspended for two weeks over the incident.

Gayle David Bradshaw, ATP executive vice president of rules and competition, said:

"Mohamed is a world-class and highly-respected official. However, his actions during the match crossed a line that compromised his own impartiality as a chair umpire.

"Although well-intended, his actions were regrettable and cannot go without disciplinary action on our own tour. We know that he will learn from this experience and we look forward to welcoming him back in October."

"Lahyani's actions in the match were deemed to have compromised the impartiality that is required of an official," the ATP official added.

The ban will effectively rule Lahyani out from officiating in the ensuing two tournaments -- the China Open and Shanghai Masters -- where he was scheduled for duty.

Kyrgios had insisted that Lahyani's intervention had not influenced his performance.

However players, coaches and fans accused Lahyani of overstepping the mark.

"It's not the umpire's role to go down from the chair. But I get what he was trying to do. He behaves the way he behaves," said 20-time major winner Roger Federer.

"You as an umpire take a decision on the chair, do you like it or don't you like it. But you don't go and speak like that, in my opinion.

(With Agency inputs)