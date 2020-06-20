Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Venezuelan chair umpire suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches

By
US Open
Armando Alfonso Belardi Gonzalez has officiated in two US Open tournaments.

Bengaluru, June 20: Venezuelan chair umpire Armando Alfonso Belardi Gonzalez has been suspended for two-and-a-half years and fined $5,000 after failing to report corrupt approaches, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said.

But the 40-year-old, who officiated at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games and the US Open Grand Slam tournaments in 2017 and 2018, needs to pay only $1,000 as of now.

The remaining $4,000 of the fine will be suspended as long as Gonzalez commits no further breaches of the TACP, the anti-corruption body added.

The TIU said Gonzalez, who has been a bronze badge chair umpire since 2013, was approached twice in 2018 to become involved in a corrupt scheme to manipulate match scores entered into a chair umpire's digital device.

"As a result of the sanction imposed, and with effect from 18 June 2020, he is prohibited from officiating in or attending any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for the duration of the ban," the TIU said in a statement.

He did not do what he was asked to do, the TIU said, but did not disclose that he was asked to, which is required by the sport's anti-corruption rules, thereby alleging him of failing to co-operate in the investigation.

Gonzalez is not the first chair umpire to be suspended failing to report corrupt approaches.

It may be recalled that last year, Russian tennis official Svetlana Teryaeva was handed a six-month suspension and a $1,000 fine for a similar offence.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue