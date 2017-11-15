WATCH: Would you Adam and Eve it?! - ATP stars tackle cockney rhyming slang

London, November 15: The stars of the tennis world are gracing London this week for the season-ending ATP Finals.

With the showpiece being held in London since 2009 and the players more than familiar with the confines of SW19 having competed at Wimbledon, they have plenty of experience of the British capital.

But how good are they at deciphering cockney rhyming slang? Despite the puzzled expressions of Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin and Jack Sock, it turns out they are not that bad at translating.

Watch as they tackle some of the most famous phrases to come out of London's East End, with Federer's befuddled response to, 'Blimey mate, I'm Hank Marvin' a particular highlight.

'Can you Adam and Eve it?!'



When the #NittoATPFinals players met 'Cockney Rhyming Slang'...😂 pic.twitter.com/i9nQmvfO7I — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 14, 2017

Source: OPTA