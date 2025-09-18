Watching Alcaraz 'a real treat' for Federer: 'He's on another level!'

Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Roger Federer believes Carlos Alcaraz is "playing tennis on another level" to his opponents as he backed the six-time major champion to be decisive in the upcoming Laver Cup.

Alcaraz has enjoyed another outstanding season in 2025, adding two more grand slam titles to his tally at the French Open and the US Open.

Having won both tournaments before and also triumphed twice at Wimbledon, the 22-year-old is the youngest player to have won multiple majors on clay, grass and hard courts since the US Open switched surfaces in 1978.

These accomplishments have come against the toughest opponents, too, beating Jannik Sinner in both the Roland-Garros and Flushing Meadows deciders this year. Going into those finals, Sinner had been world number one.

The only previous example of one player beating the world number one twice in major finals in the same year came back in 2008 when Rafael Nadal overcame Federer.

Now retired, Federer no longer has to contend with that threat; instead, he is just enjoying watching Alcaraz and expects the Spaniard to swing the Laver Cup in Team Europe's favour.

"I think Europe is probably the favourite – mainly because of Alcaraz and [Alexander] Zverev on the team," Federer told TNT Sports.

"Especially Alcaraz – he's playing tennis on another level, honestly. I always enjoy watching Carlos – he's a real treat to watch."

On the Laver Cup, the Swiss great added: "I do think that Europe probably overall has a stronger team, and I think the doubles are not as crucial this time around because I think both teams are about equally strong in the doubles. It's going to come down to the singles.

"I think with Carlos Alcaraz on the team and him already arriving in San Francisco and ready to go, I give Europe the edge here in San Francisco to take it home again."

Alcaraz contributed a record eight points to Europe's Laver Cup victory in 2024, his tournament debut.