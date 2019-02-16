Wawrinka and Nishikori to meet in Rotterdam semi-finals

Wawrinka followed up his victory over Milos Raonic by moving into the last four with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over 10th seed Shapovalov.

Three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka, winner of the title in Rotterdam four years ago, claimed the only break of the first set with a sublime backhand winner.

Teenager Shapovalov was 4-1 down in the second, but came storming back to take it to a tie-break, only for the Swiss wildcard to edge it and move two wins away from a first title since 2017.

Stan with a plan! 2015 champion @stanwawrinka battles past Denis Shapovalov 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the semis at @abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/alRQE5w7yH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 15, 2019

Nishikori continued his excellent start to the season by dispatching the unseeded Marton Fucsovics 6-3 6-2.

The top seed from Japan broke twice in the first set and won six games in a row in the second to ease through.

Daniil Medvedev overcame Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4 6-2 in the battle of the two champions from last weekend and will now face Gael Monfils, who hammered Damir Dzumhur 6-1 6-2.